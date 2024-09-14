Traditional healers march down Cape Road, protesting against proposed regulations
Dressed in traditional attire and armed with ancient instruments, placards, whistles and loud hailers — this is how a large group of traditional health practitioners demonstrated their disdain with proposed legislation looking to regulate the historic practice.
On Friday, more than 100 traditional health practitioners marched to the health department in Parsons Hill where they delivered a memorandum of demands against the proposed changes to be implemented under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act of 2007...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.