Drug ‘trafficker’ who claimed to be a street vendor in Nigeria nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport

An alleged Nigerian drug “mule” was arrested on Friday evening when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport on a flight from São Paulo to catch a connecting flight to Nigeria.
The man allegedly met a cleaner at the airport and handed him a set of headphones.
Police worked closely with airport security, Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) staff, the Border Management Authority (BMA) and customs officials to arrest the suspect.
“Suspecting that there was something amiss, the team opened the aircraft headphones and found cocaine stashed in the headphones.
“The drug mule, who claims he is a street vendor in Nigeria, claims he was in Brazil to buy clothes and shoes which he sells in his home country. Police are investigating this aspect to prove that this may be used as a decoy by this drug trafficker,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
She said a manhunt had been launched for the cleaner who fled after spotting the police.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola reiterated that South Africa was not a playground for criminals.
He said anyone who finds themselves on the wrong side of the law will be “sniffed out from any corner of this country and made to answer to crimes committed”.
Mathe said in the past two months, more than R13m worth of drugs, including R12m worth of cocaine, has been seized at OR Tambo Airport.
“Nine drug traffickers/drug mules have been arrested during this same period. All suspects were arrested in the possession of these drugs,” she said.
