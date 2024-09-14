Biko inquest and Marikana massacre raise similar concerns, says Mbulelo Rakwena at annual lecture
SA diplomat questions whether there are adequate protections in the constitution to ensure history does not repeat itself
With the courts and lawyers having been complicit and biased in the application of the law during apartheid, how could South Africans ensure this was never repeated?
This was the question posed to advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi by seasoned SA diplomat, ambassador Mbulelo Rakwena, at Nelson Mandela University’s 14th annual Steve Biko lecture at its Second Avenue campus on Thursday...
