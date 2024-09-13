Gordhan announced in March he would retire from active politics ahead of the national general elections in May, stating he wanted to focus on his health and spend time with his family. This after he occupied strategic positions in government since the 1994 democratic transition.
TimesLIVE
‘We have lost an outstanding leader’ — Ramaphosa saddened by Gordhan’s passing
The former minister died on Friday after being hospitalised earlier this week
Reporter
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of activist and former minister Pravin Gordhan, 75, who he described as an outstanding leader with intellect and integrity.
Gordhan's family announced the former minister of public enterprises died in the early hours on Friday surrounded by his family, closest friends and lifelong liberation struggle comrades.
“We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of cabinet,” Ramaphosa said.
He said Gordhan's personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in different sectors equipped him with the insights, empathy and resilience that “fuelled his service to the nation”.
“In the latter years of this service to the nation, and as a beacon of our fight against corruption, Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.
“During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making SA a better place, Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much-needed and deserved time together.”
Gordhan announced in March he would retire from active politics ahead of the national general elections in May, stating he wanted to focus on his health and spend time with his family. This after he occupied strategic positions in government since the 1994 democratic transition.
“As we mourn his passing, we remain grateful for his life of sacrifice and service and his sustained striving for the realisation of the vision and dictates of our constitution. We carry his family in our thoughts and prayers at this time,” said Ramaphosa.
The president extended his deepest condolences to Gordhan's wife, Vanitha Raju, daughters Anisha and Priyesha, his older brother Manecklal Gordhan and sister Shanta Harilal.
He said his thoughts are with Gordhan's extended family, comrades, associates, and organisations with whom he established relationships as a family and community member, freedom fighter, public sector executive and member of the national executive.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said of Gordhan: "South Africa has lost one of its finest servants" who represented the country with great distinction in the mass democratic movement and the ANC/SACP underground, during the transition period in the early 1990s, and in the democratic era.
"He will be remembered as a principled and courageous leader, someone who stood firm against those intent on using power to capture the state for private interests. He’ll be sorely missed," the foundation said.
