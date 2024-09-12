News

WATCH | John Steenhuisen on the GNU and South Africa's future

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2024

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Thursday reflecting on the role of the DA in the government of national unity and South Africa's future prospects.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gone Native
ARISE 360 CHATS WITH CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA

Most Read