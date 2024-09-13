Ramaphosa signs Bela Bill but delays implementation of two clauses amid disagreements

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill on Friday, while delaying the implementation date for clauses 4 and 5 by three months.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and the DA, a government of national unity (GNU) partner, asked for further discussions on contentious clauses in parliament before implementation.
“This will give the parties time to deliberate on these issues and make proposals on how the different views may be accommodated,” Ramaphosa said. “Should the parties not be able to agree on an approach, we will proceed with the implementation of these parts of the bill.
“In making this decision, I am drawing on a tradition of engagement that goes back many years, including to the drafting of the new constitution. At the time of the drafting of the new constitution, we had to resolve seemingly intractable differences over issues such as the right to strike, language, education, and land.
Ramaphosa hopes the GNU partners can put the best interests of pupils first.
“Whatever our disagreements, we all seek a better, more efficient, more equitable education system that best serves the children of South Africa. We all agree on the need for a common framework for collaboration as government, as school governing bodies and as parents. For our education system to work for all, we have to work better, smarter and in a more co-operative manner.”
Under the new law, Grade R will be compulsory. There are also provisions for improving school admissions policies, particularly with respect to vulnerable pupils, such as the children of undocumented migrants. Homeschooling will be subject to more effective regulation and oversight. To promote inclusivity, the new law guides schools on the development of codes of conduct that take into account respect for religious and cultural beliefs and addresses the issue of language policy.
To improve safety in the learning environment, the legislation reinforces the ban on corporal punishment and introduces stronger penalties for those who administer it.
A controversial clause deals with the goal “to align the role of the school governing body in determining language and admission policies with the responsibility of provincial education departments to ensure the constitutional right to basic education”. Ramaphosa said the intent is to ensure uniformity and fairness in educational standards in all schools.
On Thursday, while speaking to the media after DA leader John Steenhuisen said the signing of the bill threatened the GNU, Ramaphosa expressed enthusiasm about the state of the governing bloc.
“I speak glowingly about the government of national unity because, through the GNU we are in a new era in the political, and, I would say, economic life of our country. This is an era pregnant with possibilities, very good possibilities for our country. At a political level, it has stabilised the politics in government in our country,” an upbeat Ramaphosa said.
“We are united as the 10 political parties working together to ensure we have a strong, effective government that will lead the process of development, transformation and economic growth and address the socioeconomic challenges our people face. Therefore, I speak gladly about the government of national unity, as all of us who are involved in it do, because it is going to usher in great developments and opportunities for our people.
“I'm glad many of our people support the GNU. As I travel the length and breadth of our country, I find there is so much support. We still need to explain to our people what animal this is. As we explain, the people get to grips with it, and they understand better and appreciate the efforts we are making to develop the fortunes of our country and improve the lives of our people.”
Ramaphosa's positive outlook comes after a working dinner he held with leaders of GNU partners on Wednesday to review its functioning thus far.
“We broke bread together and we were able to talk about a variety of issues, including how we should function. The number of issues that were discussed are going to empower us to continue working as a united collective in leading this country forward,” he said.
The DA has threatened to challenge the bill in court; however, Ramaphosa said he was not aware of the threats.
“I haven't had the threat of going to court, but, you know, courts are the final arbiter in our country. So, anybody at any time is enabled and empowered to go to any court to have what they may perceive as a dispute arbitrated upon.”
