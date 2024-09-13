Gqeberha star brings international sound home
Siki Jo-An promises to dazzle fans with an eclectic mix of her best songs
An African Queen in her own right, it was Siki Jo-An’s spine-tingling rendition of Miriam Makeba’s The Click Song during The Voice SA in 2019 that placed her on the map.
The KwaMagxaki-born singer and actress is hoping for the same reaction when she takes to the stage in Gqeberha at the weekend...
