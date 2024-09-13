Excellence rewarded at Nelson Mandela Bay tourism awards
From dancing to SA’s unofficial national anthem Sister Bethina to guests being ferried around in tuk tuks in their colourful African attire, the inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards (NMBTA) proved to be a massive cultural success.
The awards ceremony, which was held at the Tramways Building on Wednesday night, honoured eight local entrepreneurs, and showcased the Bay and neighbouring districts’ tourism attractions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.