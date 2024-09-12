News

WATCH | Masemola briefs media on countrywide SAPS operations

By TimesLIVE - 12 September 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola, is on Thursday briefing the media on the police's countrywide operations for the past month.

Most Read