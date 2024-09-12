News

Vandalism and crime blamed for R75 road maintenance delays

Meanwhile, accidents abound on key route between Gqeberha and Kariega

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 September 2024

As accidents continue to claim lives each week on the R75, the South African National Roads Agency has stated that it is unable to maintain the road until the safety of its contractors can be guaranteed

Maintenance of the road connecting Kariega and Despatch to the greater Nelson Mandela Bay area has been a contentious issue for months...

