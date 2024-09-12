Vandalism and crime blamed for R75 road maintenance delays
Meanwhile, accidents abound on key route between Gqeberha and Kariega
As accidents continue to claim lives each week on the R75, the South African National Roads Agency has stated that it is unable to maintain the road until the safety of its contractors can be guaranteed
Maintenance of the road connecting Kariega and Despatch to the greater Nelson Mandela Bay area has been a contentious issue for months...
