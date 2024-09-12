News

SMMEs given helping hand through SANParks partnership

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 September 2024

In recognition of the challenges faced by small businesses, SA National Parks is on a mission to empower SMMEs starting with the Garden Route and the Addo Elephant National Park.

In partnership with Sanlam, a R20m interest free loan has now been made available to qualifying SMMEs  who wish to render services to SANParks...

