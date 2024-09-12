News

Nelson Mandela Bay blood donors celebrate special milestones

By Riaan Marais - 12 September 2024

Every blood donation has the potential to save three lives, and a Gqeberha retiree was honoured by the SA National Blood Service (SANBS) on Wednesday for playing his part in saving close to 1,800 lives with his donations.

More than 60 blood donors came together at a special awards ceremony at Running Waters, where their milestone donations were celebrated...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris following presidential debate
Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS

Most Read