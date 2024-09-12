Nelson Mandela Bay blood donors celebrate special milestones
Every blood donation has the potential to save three lives, and a Gqeberha retiree was honoured by the SA National Blood Service (SANBS) on Wednesday for playing his part in saving close to 1,800 lives with his donations.
More than 60 blood donors came together at a special awards ceremony at Running Waters, where their milestone donations were celebrated...
