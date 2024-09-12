News

Jazz legend returns to home soil for exciting performance

Feya Faku among top artists to appear at 16th anniversary of Mamela Arts Festival

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 12 September 2024

New Brighton’s heart and soul of jazz, the legendary Feya Faku, is among the artists set to perform on Saturday at the 16th anniversary of the Mamela Arts Festival, in the same township that birthed his love for music.

The festivities are scheduled to take place at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton from 5pm...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris following presidential debate
Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS

Most Read