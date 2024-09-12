News

Isuzu gears up sustainable biodiversity at Gqeberha school

By Herald Reporter - 12 September 2024

Isuzu Motors SA has been in gear to raise awareness and contribute towards growing sustainable biodiversity projects during Arbor Week.

The Struandale-based manufacturer recently partnered with the Giving Them Wings Foundation to create two gardens at two primary schools, planting 600 indigenous plants, as well as 200 indigenous carbon-guzzling spekboom...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by singer Dawn Richard | REUTERS
Tyla Accepts Best Afrobeats At The 2024 VMAs 🇿🇦🔥

Most Read