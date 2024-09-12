Kariega police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a gunshot victim collapsed in the town’s magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police responded at about 9am after receiving a complaint of a shooting at court.
However, it came to light that the shooting actually took place nearby and the victim had sought refuge from his attackers inside the court building.
“On arrival at court, the police members were informed that the 31-year-old victim was shot at the nearby taxi rank and ran to the court before collapsing in the entrance,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and his condition was unknown at present.
Janse Van Rensburg said police had not yet been able to take a statement from the victim.
Gunshot victim collapses at Kariega court
