Free State to ramp up probe into fight between teacher and pupil over phone
Video shows the teacher and the pupil engaged in a physical altercation
Multimedia reporter
Image: Supplied
The Free State department of education has promised to ramp up a disciplinary hearing into a viral video of a scuffle between a teacher and a grade 8 pupil at Hoër Tegniese Skool Welkom earlier this month.
The incident, which occurred on September 2, has sparked widespread concern after the video surfaced on social media this week.
Sibusiso Majola, media liaison officer for the department, told TimesLIVE the investigations would be completed soon, with disciplinary recommendations expected by next week.
“There has been an investigation and that process is about to be concluded. At this stage, we are about to have a final report and the public will be briefed on that,” he said.
The video shows the teacher and the pupil engaged in a physical altercation over a mobile phone. Majola said the altercation ensued after the teacher asked the pupil to turn it off, as it was disrupting the class but the pupil allegedly refused.
