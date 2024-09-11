Tourism monitors and ambassadors to help protect Nelson Mandela Bay visitors
In recognition of Tourism Month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will deploy 42 monitors and ambassadors at landmarks and attractions.
The effort is a collaboration between the municipality and the national department of tourism as the city rolls out its activity calendar ahead of World Tourism Day which will be celebrated under the theme of “peace and tourism”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.