Seven police officers and a civilian who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges have each been granted R7,000 bail.
Brixton police officers Stallone Sing, 31, Mathakene Mashabela, 54 and Zakhele Makhubela, 46, from Gauteng and Ntzuma officers Nicholas Nxuza, 50, Xolani Sishi, 50, Thamsanqa Dlamini, 43 and Phiwayinkosi Zulu, 41, joined civilian Deon Naidoo, 42, in the dock on charges of corruption.
Their legal representatives read affidavits from the eight accused who pleaded not guilty.
The Hawks’ KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Durban serious corruption investigation unit arrested three off-duty police officials and one civilian on Sunday after a complaint about corruption in Phoenix.
The complainant alleged that while he was busy at his shop, a customer entered and requested three cartons of cigarettes. He paid R400 and was given his change. “A few minutes later, four suspects entered the shop and one introduced himself as a police official. He introduced his accomplices as colleagues from Pretoria. They searched the shop and confiscated cigarette stocks, saying they were counterfeit.”
The shopkeeper said the men demanded his gun and drove him to the Phoenix police station where they demanded a R100,000 bribe to release him and his stock. The man contacted his wife, who managed to raise R79,500, but alerted the Hawks. A meeting was arranged and the suspects were arrested after taking the cash.
Seven cops, civilian arrested in extortion sting granted R7,000 bail
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
“This morning [Tuesday] four more police officials handed themselves over to the Hawks and were also charged. The eight suspects, aged between 31 and 54, were charged for corruption.”
Magistrate Ashwin Singh granted permission for media houses to film and broadcast proceedings. He did not agree to the bail amounts of between R500 and R3,000 offered by the defence lawyers. “The amount should go a long way to stress the seriousness of the offence,” said Singh.
Investigating officer Capt Zandile Xaba said Naidoo had a medical condition which required dialysis. “Since his detention, I have had to get medication for Naidoo. He also showed me a tube on his chest,” she said.
Xaba said the complainant was not opposed to the suspects being granted bail provided they did not interfere with him.
The case was temporarily adjourned as the defence raised objections about the court not having the jurisdiction on the matter. The state later withdrew its opposition to bail.
The accused are to report to the stations which are nearest to them, should only live at the residential addresses supplied to the state, must surrender their passports and are prohibited from getting in contact with complainant.
The matter was adjourned to November 7 for further investigation.
