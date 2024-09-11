R250m solar energy project launched at Greenbushes
A R250m solar energy project was launched in Greenbushes on Tuesday, creating 50 jobs, with the hope it could be a catalyst for more development in Nelson Mandela Bay’s undeveloped, environmentally degraded western peri-urban fringe.
The Greenbushes Solar site launch was hosted by developer African Pioneer Group and partners Soventix, PowerX, Africoast and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
