Paramedic with a mission dares to dream — and wins big

A frontline emergency medical worker’s drive to help others and empower Gqeberha residents has led to her winning the first-ever Standard Bank Youth: Ignite Your Hustle category in The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year 2024 Awards.
More than 40 nominations were sent in by young people, of which the top five were selected, and Valencia Dyer, 30, was named the winner.
Dyer said she was seeking to launch an initiative to train local residents in emergency response, and the prize would help her see this vision through.
Her vision is to create a network of community-based responders, starting in Gqeberha’s northern areas, who are equipped to handle emergencies and provide immediate assistance to those in need while they wait for professionals to arrive.
Originally from George, Dyer graduated through Nelson Mandela University’s emergency medical care department in 2021.
She now works as an emergency care practitioner at private company Netcare, where she is part of the 911 dispatch team.
Dyer also lectures part-time at NMU’s Missionvale campus.
She said when she was informed she had won the prestigious award, she nearly burst into tears.
“Now I just can’t wait to start the initiative,” she said.
“I’ve witnessed countless situations where bystanders are unsure of how to react during emergencies.
“It’s heartbreaking to see people in need, and those around them without the knowledge or skills to provide immediate assistance.
“That’s why I’m so passionate about empowering my community to become equipped to handle such situations.”
She said when a community had trained first responders, residents could rest assured someone would be there to help.
“They can provide vital first aid, stabilise the situation and co-ordinate with emergency services.
“Training more people can create a stronger safety net for our community.”
She said winning the award had been a humbling experience.
“It’s a testament to the power of dreams and the importance of taking that leap of faith,” she said.
“I never imagined my passion for helping others would lead to such recognition.
“This award has inspired me to pursue my vision of creating a community-based emergency response programme.
“I believe that everyone has the potential to make a difference, and I’m committed to providing the training and support necessary to unlock that potential.
“Together, we can build a safer, more resilient community where everyone feels secure and cared for.
“I’m excited to embark on this journey and make a positive impact on the lives of those around me.”
She said it was important for organisations to support such initiatives because they created human connection.
To fund her venture she would give private first aid classes.
“Challenges will always be there, but it’s rewarding being able to help those in need.
“I cannot explain it, it’s a calling and I love it.”
Dyer also attributed her award to her husband of three years and God.
“Without my husband and God none of this would have been possible,” she said.
“I believe once we reach the goal where we have community medics that are trusted as our community neighbourhood watches are, it will make a big impact.
“The elderly will feel safer knowing there is a community medic.
“I also believe lives will be saved.”
She said she hoped to see her “hustle” one day become a thriving nonprofit and a beacon of hope in the community.
Dyer will be celebrated at the red carpet awards ceremony on Friday September 20.
Paramedic with a mission dares to dream — and wins big
Valencia Dyer takes top honours in new 'Ignite Your Hustle' category of Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards
