Municipal crackdown does little to stem payment arrears
Flipping the switch on dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay households and businesses and leaving them in the dark to recoup some of the R14bn owed to the municipality has had little effect on boosting the city’s revenue collection rate.
Instead, the metro has added R168.2m to its debtor’s book since May. ..
