Minister demands action on delayed Sarah Baartman centre in Hankey
Ten years and three contractors later, the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey is only 37% completed.
This led to public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson rejecting a joint report on the centre’s completion from his department and the department of sports, arts and culture during a portfolio committee meeting in parliament on Tuesday...
