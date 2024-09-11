News

Four arrests after hunting rifle pointed at police

By Herald Reporter - 11 September 2024
A .223 hunting rifle was confiscated, and four people arrested, during a police chase in Gqeberha on Tuesday
Four suspects were arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

The arrests were part of an initiative to remove illegal firearms from the streets by a team attached to the Bay District Crime Combating Unit.

During the operation, at about 7pm, the team noticed a white VW Polo with four occupants in Stanford Road.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police gave chase and tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver tried to evade them.

“A passenger pointed a hunting rifle at the police just before turning into Newbolt Street.

“The members managed to box the vehicle in, and when they engaged with him, he threw the rifle down and fled [on foot].

“He was swiftly apprehended.”

She said the other three occupants in the vehicle were also arrested.

“The members confiscated a .223 hunting rifle and impounded the Polo for further investigation.”

She said the suspects, aged between 21 and 39, would appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon.

Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said the confiscation of unlicensed firearms helped reduce the potential for violent crimes.

“It’s a positive step towards promoting public safety and protecting innocent lives,” he said.

