Embattled Nelson Mandela Bay mayor refuses to resign

Talks with DA still on the table, ANC insider says, as party explores options to remove Van Niekerk from top job

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 11 September 2024

Sticking to his guns, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk is not backing down and gave a one-word response when asked if he would resign this week.

He responded to the question on Tuesday via WhatsApp with “nope”...

