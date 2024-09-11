Body of man, 20, found at sea after two week search

The body of a 20-year-old man, recovered at sea after he went missing on August 31, has been positively identified by his family.
His 17-year-old friend remains missing.
The two had been part of a group who went swimming at Victoria Bay near George when they were swept up in the current.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the SA Police Service's Water Policing and Diving Services recovered a body, assisted by NSRI Wilderness, 1.5km offshore of Wilderness Beach on Saturday.
A group of paddlers, paddling from Victoria Bay to Sedgefield, had come across the body floating in the sea, and the alarm was raised at 9.16am.
It was believed to be that of the missing 20-year-old, though a formal identification was still to be done.
The body was located and recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI rescue base where the body was taken into the care of Forensic Pathology Services.
In a statement on Wednesday, Lambinon said: “The NSRI has learnt that a positive identification has been performed, confirming the body to be that of the 20-year-old male.
“The group of paddlers are commended for their assistance.”
He said the NSRI expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and their thoughts remained with the loved ones of the missing teenager.
