Authorities probe oily spill in Algoa Bay

The SA Incident Management Organisation is investigating the spillage of an oily substance believe to be linked to a container cargo vessel that was anchored in Algoa Bay at the weekend.
The oily substance — the exact quantity yet to be established — was spotted by another vessel in Algoa Bay.
The report of the “oil like blobs and an oily sheen on the water” was made to the Transnet National Ports Authority’s Vessel Traffic Service (VTS).
VTS then dispatched a rapid response craft to investigate the report.
According to the SA Maritime Safety Authority, a preliminary investigation confirmed an oily substance on the water at about 5pm on Saturday.
Early on Sunday, a meeting was attended by the incident management members, including from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, SANParks, and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, together with the vessel’s agent and the vessel’s insurer representatives in SA.
During the meeting, arrangements were made to speedily determine the cause of the oil spillage, the extent of the reported spill, as well as how to contain its spread in the Algoa Bay region and to protect the wildlife on nearby St Croix and Bird islands.
Surveillance involves sea patrols by boat, aerial surveillance by helicopter, and drones launched from oil response boats as well as coastal foot patrols along the beach areas that were identified as likely to be affected.
A surveillance flight by rotary wing aircraft was carried out on Sunday afternoon and included the St Croix Island group.
No oil or oily sheen was spotted.
SANParks rangers also conducted a foot patrol of the beaches between the Port of Ngqura and Sundays River, and again no oil was spotted.
At the second incident management meeting on Monday morning, it was agreed to attempt to clean the stains off the hull of the vessel while she was at anchor to stop any oily sheen being transferred to the water.
The cleaning of the hull could not be done on Sunday due to rough seas.
The vessel insurers, meanwhile, agreed to provide a drone to scan the islands for any oiled birds.
HeraldLIVE
Authorities probe oily spill in Algoa Bay
Image: WERNER HILLS/FILE
The SA Incident Management Organisation is investigating the spillage of an oily substance believe to be linked to a container cargo vessel that was anchored in Algoa Bay at the weekend.
The oily substance — the exact quantity yet to be established — was spotted by another vessel in Algoa Bay.
The report of the “oil like blobs and an oily sheen on the water” was made to the Transnet National Ports Authority’s Vessel Traffic Service (VTS).
VTS then dispatched a rapid response craft to investigate the report.
According to the SA Maritime Safety Authority, a preliminary investigation confirmed an oily substance on the water at about 5pm on Saturday.
Early on Sunday, a meeting was attended by the incident management members, including from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, SANParks, and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, together with the vessel’s agent and the vessel’s insurer representatives in SA.
During the meeting, arrangements were made to speedily determine the cause of the oil spillage, the extent of the reported spill, as well as how to contain its spread in the Algoa Bay region and to protect the wildlife on nearby St Croix and Bird islands.
Surveillance involves sea patrols by boat, aerial surveillance by helicopter, and drones launched from oil response boats as well as coastal foot patrols along the beach areas that were identified as likely to be affected.
A surveillance flight by rotary wing aircraft was carried out on Sunday afternoon and included the St Croix Island group.
No oil or oily sheen was spotted.
SANParks rangers also conducted a foot patrol of the beaches between the Port of Ngqura and Sundays River, and again no oil was spotted.
At the second incident management meeting on Monday morning, it was agreed to attempt to clean the stains off the hull of the vessel while she was at anchor to stop any oily sheen being transferred to the water.
The cleaning of the hull could not be done on Sunday due to rough seas.
The vessel insurers, meanwhile, agreed to provide a drone to scan the islands for any oiled birds.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News