Businessman allegedly conned in scheme involving ...
A sex worker, a fake cop and heaps of cash
It may sound like a twisted plot in a Hollywood drama, but an elaborate scheme allegedly orchestrated by a Pretoria woman — involving a sex worker, a fake cop and the extortion of a businessman — has landed her in a Gqeberha court.
Mulalo Tshitambo, a 50-year-old accountant for the Gauteng department of employment and labour, faces charges of extortion, fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice after she allegedly concocted an eccentric plan to obtain close to R750,000 from a Gqeberha family man. ..
