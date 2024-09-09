‘What has he done to you?’: magistrate’s ‘worrying’ remarks in Mboro case in spotlight

Magistrate Katlego Mokoena's alleged remarks after Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng's failed bail application, her conduct on the day he brought a fresh bid and her apparent questioning of why the prosecution was being “so hard” on him have come under scrutiny, with the state wanting her to recuse herself from presiding over the matter.

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, were back in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday for what was meant to be a fresh bail application “on new facts” after their previous bid failed in August.

The duo and a third accused, who was granted bail, face a raft of charges, including kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Motsoeneng's legal team had complained bitterly ahead of proceedings over the delays in the resumption of the matter. This after issues with allocating a courtroom for the matter resulted in it only being heard after 12pm.

Even then, matters took another turn when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced it was applying for Mokoena's recusal for various issues. Among them is how the accused were brought to court after their bail was denied in August.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said the state held the view that Mokoena might not bring an unbiased mind in adjudicating the case before her.

Senior prosecutor Kenny Ramavhoya handled the application on the state's behalf as the usual prosecutor in the matter, Pheello Vilakazi, acted as a witness in the state's case.