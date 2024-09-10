Four men were arrested for alleged extortion at a construction site for a garage in Marshalltown by the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) on Monday.
Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the suspects allegedly demanded R1,000 daily, insisted their preferred workers must be employed and obstructed access to the site so work could not proceed. They also parked a Mercedes Benz at the entrance, preventing workers from entering the site.
The men are charged with extortion, intimidation and public violence. A docket has been opened for investigation and their vehicle has been seized.
Fihla said: "The City of Johannesburg is fully committed to maintaining a safe environment for all businesses and construction projects in our city. We will not tolerate any form of extortion or intimidation."
TimesLIVE
Metro police arrest 4 over building site ‘extortion’ in Marshalltown
Image: JMPD
