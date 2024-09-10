News

Man's tragic demise on busy Newton Park road

By Brandon Nel - 10 September 2024
Cops and curious onlookers gather at the scene in Newton Park
DEATH SCENE: Cops and curious onlookers gather at the scene in Newton Park
Image: SUPPLIED

A 24-year-old man, who had been stabbed, was then struck by a car while flagging down help in the middle of a busy Newton Park road on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s death happened in full view of shocked motorists on the corner of Odoire Street and Alexander Road just after 2pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the victim, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of his next of kin, allegedly ran into an oncoming vehicle.

“He was stabbed with a knife and tried to run away when a car bumped into him,” she said, adding he had a gas canister under his arm.

“A man informed police that he had bumped the deceased with his vehicle while driving because the deceased ran into his vehicle.

“The deceased had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown [person].”

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the attack was not known at this stage.

Police were investigating.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...

Most Read