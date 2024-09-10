A 24-year-old man, who had been stabbed, was then struck by a car while flagging down help in the middle of a busy Newton Park road on Tuesday afternoon.
The man’s death happened in full view of shocked motorists on the corner of Odoire Street and Alexander Road just after 2pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the victim, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of his next of kin, allegedly ran into an oncoming vehicle.
“He was stabbed with a knife and tried to run away when a car bumped into him,” she said, adding he had a gas canister under his arm.
“A man informed police that he had bumped the deceased with his vehicle while driving because the deceased ran into his vehicle.
“The deceased had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown [person].”
Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the attack was not known at this stage.
Police were investigating.
Man's tragic demise on busy Newton Park road
