The corruption case of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was postponed again on Tuesday.
The case is expected to continue on October 3.
Kodwa appeared with co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.
IN PICS | Zizi Kodwa's graft case delayed again
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The corruption case of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was postponed again on Tuesday.
The case is expected to continue on October 3.
Kodwa appeared with co-accused, former EOH boss Jehan Mackay, in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.
The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.7m in kickbacks by Mackay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics