Homeowner whose room was 'used' as entrance to mine remanded

Nthabiseng Tsimane, a 65-year-old North West homeowner who allegedly allowed a group of “illegal miners” to use a bedroom in her house as an entrance to the nearby Khuseleka mine shaft, appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
Tshepang Evans Kgasago, 31, appeared with her.
“Their case was postponed until September 16 for a bail application,” police said in a statement, adding that they were remanded.
The two were arrested in the early hours of Thursday at the Nkandla informal settlement near Khuseleka 1 mine.
Eight more suspects were arrested at the weekend for alleged illegal mining. On Monday afternoon, the case of the other eight suspects was still in progress.
