Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

He announced in March that he planned to retire from active politics

10 September 2024
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Former minister Pravin Gordhan.
Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has been admitted to hospital, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. 

“Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time,” his family said. 

It said further updates on his condition will be provided. 

Gordhan, 74, announced in March he planned to retire from active politics. 

In an exclusive interview with Business Day in March, Gordhan expressed his desire to prioritise his family and health, stating that he would no longer be on the ANC’s list of electoral candidates. 

“I feel it is time to focus on my family and health. It is an end of 50 years of activism, but I will always remain an activist. It has been a great privilege to serve in various capacities and hopefully I can contribute by teaching what I know to new and younger generations,” he said. 

