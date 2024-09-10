Deadline looms for residents to recode prepaid electricity meters
After November 24 cut-off, households whose devices have not been reset could be left in dark
Less than half of the prepaid electricity meters in Nelson Mandela Bay have been reset, and the rest are at risk of malfunctioning on November 24 if not recoded in time, leaving residents in the dark.
After the expiry of the deadline, residents whose meters have not been reset will be unable to punch in the numbers of the electricity credit tokens they have bought. ..
