Gqeberha police threw the book at three men suspected of robbing a bookstore of cash and laptops on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the robbery occurred in Second Avenue, Newton Park, just after 3pm.
She said the suspects were arrested shortly after the incident.
“The complainant was in the shop. When she opened the door for [an apparent] customer, a second person also entered the shop,” she said.
“They both approached the complainant, pointed a firearm at her and threatened her, [forcing her] to open the cash register.”
Janse van Rensburg said the robbers then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and three laptops in a red Toyota.
“Soon after the robbery, Mount Road and Gelvandale police received information which was followed up immediately,” she said.
“The getaway vehicle was spotted in Stanford Road, Korsten.
“The members forced the vehicle to stop and during the search of the vehicle they confiscated a gas gun and an undisclosed amount of cash that was [allegedly] taken during the robbery.”
The laptops were recovered at a house in Stanford Road soon afterwards.
“The vehicle was impounded and three suspects, aged between 41 and 45, were arrested on charges of business robbery.
“Investigations are continuing and detectives are probing a possible link to other robbery cases,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspects are due to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Bookstore robbery suspects arrested
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
