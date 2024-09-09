News

ShotSpotter contract revived in bid to stem crime

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 09 September 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has finally awarded a ShotSpotter contract that lapsed last December.

The system, piloted in Helenvale in 2017, saw crime levels drop...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...

Most Read