Second suspect accused of shisanyama triple killing, including cop, arrested

A second suspect linked to the murder of three men, including eThekwini municipality VIP officer Siyathokoza Mthethwa, was arrested on Sunday.
Mthethwa, 40, was fatally shot with his friends Merik Thringe, 40, and Nkanyiso Makhanya, 34, while they were at a Lamontville shisanyama in March.
They were approached by a group of men,. An argument ensued and suspects fired several shots, killing the three friends. The gunmen fled the scene.
A source close to the investigation said the suspect, understood to be a student, was arrested in Highflats on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
The arrest comes after the first suspect, Thandolwenkosi Nzimande, 21, made an appearance at the Durban magistrate's court on Friday after his arrest on Tuesday.
He was denied bail.
The source said the suspect was taken to the Durban North police station. Nzimande is also being detained at the facility.
The second suspect will appear in court soon.
