News

Read to your children, author Khaya Dlanga urges parents

09 September 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

To mark International Literacy Week, Khaya Dlanga delivered an inspiring talk at the South End Museum, encouraging parents to read to and with their children to foster a lifelong love of the written word.

He also urged parents to be mindful of preserving their indigenous languages, emphasising the importance of passing them down...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trump proposes role for Musk on an 'efficiency commission' | REUTERS
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...

Most Read