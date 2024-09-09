Read to your children, author Khaya Dlanga urges parents
To mark International Literacy Week, Khaya Dlanga delivered an inspiring talk at the South End Museum, encouraging parents to read to and with their children to foster a lifelong love of the written word.
He also urged parents to be mindful of preserving their indigenous languages, emphasising the importance of passing them down...
