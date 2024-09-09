Parkrun at spruced up St George’s attracts hundreds of people
Hearts were racing for all the right reasons on Saturday as more than 700 people laced up their sneakers to take part in the first St George’s parkrun.
The gathering of fitness fanatics, friends, families and their dogs was made possible by a group of Gqeberha residents who took it upon themselves to restore the city’s oldest park to its former glory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.