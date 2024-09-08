Gen Masemola updates Mthatha residents on extortion cases

Masemola said police shot and killed 14 alleged extortionists across the country this week — six from KZN, three in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga.
One of the people present at the briefing, who referred to herself as Veronica, said she was victimised by controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke.
Mareke was shot and killed by police during a shootout with his two accomplices on Wednesday.
"Today I am homeless because of Mareke who burnt my house, and my son was shot with four bullets. I am thankful that the police have stood up [against crime]. I previously reported the incident but till today no police has came to me. No female police have stood with me as a woman and a single parent. My case was lost, and no one has ever done a follow-up," she said.
SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe promised that the commissioner would meet the woman to try and assist her.
Masemola said they don't regret responding the way they did when they shot and killed the alleged extortionists last week.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says they are investigating 38 cases of extortion they got through their hotline service that was recently launched to address extortion crises in the Eastern Cape.
Masemola was briefing the community of Mthatha on the progress they have made in an attempt to combat the crises.
Masemola said out of the 1,180 calls they received, only 38 cases were registered. "We are assuring communities that a dedicated team of investigators and members from specialised units that are attached to the task team dealing with extortions are working on the information.
"Some of the cases that one can highlight that are extortion-related include the case where our members were attacked at their base and three people were shot and killed, including a local traditional leader who was being investigated on allegations of extortion," Masemola said.
Some of the calls they received were from residents who were trying to confirm if the hotline service was indeed working, he said.
