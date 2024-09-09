"The incident affected the sixth floor of the building. The City of Tshwane's emergency services responded promptly and the fire has been fully extinguished.
"An investigation will be launched to establish the cause of the fire. DCS can confirm no injuries were reported and all personnel present in the building have been safely accounted for," Nxumalo said.
The department said the safety of its employees and "security of our facilities remain a top priority".
TimesLIVE
Fire at correctional services head office contained
Reporter
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO
No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at the department of correctional service's (DCS) head office in Tshwane.
The fire started out in the west wing block of the Poyntons building in Pretoria during the early hours on Sunday, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Video footage circulating on social media shows a small portion of the building burning while firefighters gear up to extinguish it.
"The incident affected the sixth floor of the building. The City of Tshwane's emergency services responded promptly and the fire has been fully extinguished.
"An investigation will be launched to establish the cause of the fire. DCS can confirm no injuries were reported and all personnel present in the building have been safely accounted for," Nxumalo said.
The department said the safety of its employees and "security of our facilities remain a top priority".
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News