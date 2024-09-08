A 30-year-old North West father is expected to appear in the Stilfontein magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly poisoning his two-year-old son.
The man allegedly poisoned himself and two of his three children — claiming the life of the two-year-old — after an argument with his 27-year-old girlfriend.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the father went to his girlfriend’s home at Kanana near Klerksdorp on Friday night and demanded to be given his three children aged eight, four and two.
“On Saturday morning the girlfriend eventually consented on condition that her brother accompanies the children. However, on arrival at his place, the boyfriend instructed the children's uncle to go home. The uncle left with the four-year-old, leaving behind the two boys, aged two and eight,” Funani said.
Funani said the children's mother received a call from the boyfriend on Saturday saying he was about to do something.
“The mother then called the children's grandmother who informed her they were on the way to the hospital after the suspect allegedly poisoned himself and the two children. Further, the two-year-old was in a bad condition. It was later discovered that the eight-year-old child was not affected as he did not swallow what the father gave him,” said Funani.
Funani said the two-year-old died in hospital and the father was arrested on Thursday, after being discharged from hospital.
Provincial police commissioner Lt- Gen Sello Kwena said the child died at the hands of his father, his protector.
He applauded Stilfontein detectives for the arrest.
TimesLIVE
Father to appear in court for 'poisoning and killing' two-year-old son
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
TimesLIVE
