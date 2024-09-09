Explosion of flavour set to delight on festival’s restaurant route
St Francis positions itself as calamari capital of SA
It is that time of year when St Francis Bay comes alive with its annual Calamari Festival, and this year a restaurant route will be added, promising an explosion of flavour.
Visitors can enjoy an exciting blend of wine, food, music and sports, all while exploring the new Calamari Route...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.