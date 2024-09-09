News

Excitement mounts for All White picnic

Top artists to perform at concert in Victoria Park celebrating heritage and culture

By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 September 2024

A star-studded lineup is set to light up the stage at the third instalment of the highly anticipated All White Heritage Picnic in Victoria Park.

The All White Heritage Picnic on September 22 aims to celebrate SA’s diverse cultures through music and fashion with those in attendance dressed in white attire with bits of their heritage and cultural flair. ..

