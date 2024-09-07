Two suspects who attempted to flee from members of the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on Friday afternoon in Brackendowns, south of Johannesburg.
This was after a multidisciplinary team received information on the suspects driving towards the R59 road.
“The identified suspect vehicle made its way towards the R59 and on realising that the multidisciplinary team was tactically approaching, the suspects fired at police,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
She said a shoot-out ensued when police returned fire, fatally wounding two suspects in the vehicle which was fitted with false registration plates.
“The suspects' vehicle continued to flee but they drove into a ditch. Police recovered two unlicensed firearms, a rifle and a handgun, ammunition, cellphones and gloves,” she said.
She added an investigation was under way to ascertain if the suspects were involved in other aggravating robberies in and around Johannesburg.
Suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with Hawks
