‘Beasty’ monsters national Red Bull Dance Your Style competition
Gqeberha’s Mason “Beasty” Booysen made history at the weekend when he was crowned champion at the national Red Bull Dance Your Style competition at the Boardwalk on Saturday.
The B-boy star will represent SA in Mumbai in November...
