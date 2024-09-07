Woza Woza tournament puts young sports players on map
Less fortunate soccer and netball players were given a chance to shine — and win cash prizes to boost their development — at 2024’s Woza Woza sports tournament in Plettenberg Bay.
The excited players said they were grateful to the organiser of the tournament, Zitho Tyontwana, for giving them the opportunity to show off their skills...
