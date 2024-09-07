News

NMU researcher applauds decision by Dr Dion George to work for out of court settlement on fraught fishing closure tussle

Nelson Mandela Bay penguin expert hails environment minister’s move

By Guy Rogers - 07 September 2024

African penguin expert Dr Lorien Pichegru has welcomed the announcement by the new environment minister to push for a court settlement on the penguin fishing closure dispute.

Nelson Mandela University’s Pichegru said it was a good start by Dr Dion George, who was appointed minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment in July...

