Young girl’s brave ‘I could have told my parents’ message helps nail her rapist

The traumatised girl initially opted not to disclose what happened, but a week later posted a cryptic status update on WhatsApp that read “I could have told my parents”.
Her uncle reached out to her and she opened up about what happened and a case was opened.
Senokoatsane said: "Though the victim's uncle passed away before the trial commenced, his statement, as the first report, was submitted and accepted by the court, which deemed it in the interest of justice. During the trial, the accused initially denied the allegations but later testified the victim had given her consent.
"Regional court prosecutor Kekeletso Lokota led the cross-examination of Parkins, using several Facebook messages where he expressed remorse, discussed suicidal thoughts and mentioned his intentions to turn himself in to police after confrontations about the crime. The court found Parkins guilty and sentenced him to 12 years of direct imprisonment."
Parkins was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and found unsuitable to work with children. His name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.
A young girl's brave post on a social media platform helped nail her rapist, who was recently slapped with a 12-year jail term by a Northern Cape court.
Temosho Parkins, 29, was sentenced by the Kuruman regional court four years after the incident was reported.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: "The victim testified she was sexually assaulted by Parkins, who she knew. According to her account, on the day of the assault she was in her home with the accused and her two cousins. One cousin stepped out to use the bathroom, while the other left to meet his girlfriend.
"Seizing the opportunity, the accused carried the victim from the sofa to the bedroom and raped her. The assault ceased when the cousin returned from the bathroom and opened the bedroom door."
