Teacher accused of making pupils lick food from floor loses job
The school governing body of a Newton Park primary school has opted not to renew the contract of a teacher accused of forcing grade 1 pupils to lick up food spilt on the floor.
In a letter earlier this week, Herbert Hurd Primary school governing body chair Shaun Callaghan said it had met the teacher and unanimously decided not to extend her SGB contract...
